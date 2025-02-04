 Skip to main content

EG America Rolls Out Super Bowl Deals at Select Stores

Guests can save on gameday favorites like pizza, subs and soda.
Danielle Romano
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America is gearing up for professional football's biggest night of the year.

The convenience store chain introduces two offers to get guests ready for Super Bowl LIX:

  • Starting Feb. 3 and running all week long, the "Big Game Special" offers guests the opportunity to purchase a hot pizza for $7.
  • Then, beginning Feb. 7 and running through game day on Feb. 9, the "Big Game Bundle Meal Deal" includes two pizzas — cheese or pepperoni — two, 9-inch Farmhouse Kitchen sub sandwiches and a 2-liter Coca-Cola brands soda for $20.

"Value is the name of the game, and these offers give guests two ways to save and enjoy convenient, delicious meals at a price that can't be beat," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "With our fresh, right out of the oven pizza as part of our weekday special, or our meal deal bundle enjoyed with friends and family while watching the game, guests have two amazing options at an affordable price."

The offers are available at participating Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, as well as Fastrac locations.

The new Super Bowl-inspired promotions complement EG America's growing line of Meal Deals. First introduced this past summer, the convenience retailer has offered customizable $3 and $5 Meal Deals to meet consumers' demand for convenient, quality meals at a valuable price.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

