EG America Rolls Out Super Bowl Deals at Select Stores
The offers are available at participating Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, as well as Fastrac locations.
The new Super Bowl-inspired promotions complement EG America's growing line of Meal Deals. First introduced this past summer, the convenience retailer has offered customizable $3 and $5 Meal Deals to meet consumers' demand for convenient, quality meals at a valuable price.
Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.