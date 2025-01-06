EG America Introduces $3 Meal Deal
The new $3 Meal Deal is only available at Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, as well as Fastrac locations.
EG America first introduced Meal Deals this past summer with the debut of a customizable $5 Meal Deal, which ran June 19 through Sept. 3 at all participating EG America locations. Picking up where the retailer's summer promotions left off, EG America's fall deals ran Sept. 4 through Oct. 22 in which guests could purchase one breakfast sandwich and the choice of a 15-ounce Monster Java, 16-ounce Monster, 12-ounce Minute Maid, 28-ounce BODYARMOR or 20-ounce BODYARMO Flash I.V for $5.
Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.