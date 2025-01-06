 Skip to main content

EG America Introduces $3 Meal Deal

The promotion is available at participating Cumberland Farms and Fastrac stores beginning Jan. 8.
Danielle Romano
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America's latest meal deal is for breakfast lovers.

Starting Jan. 8, the convenience store operator will introduce a $3 Meal Deal that includes a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a croissant and a choice of any size coffee, hot or iced. To complement the deal, guests can add a hashbrown for $1.

According to EG America, the breakfast promotion gives guests an affordable and satisfying way to jumpstart their day without breaking the bank.

"We understand the importance of providing high-quality, delicious meals at an affordable price. Our $3 Meal Deal offers guests a quick and tasty breakfast option that doesn't compromise on flavor or convenience, all at an incredible price," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "Whether on the way to work, running errands or grabbing a quick breakfast to go, our $3 Meal Deal is designed to fit any busy lifestyle and wallet."

The new $3 Meal Deal is only available at Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, as well as Fastrac locations. 

EG America first introduced Meal Deals this past summer with the debut of a customizable $5 Meal Deal, which ran June 19 through Sept. 3 at all participating EG America locations. Picking up where the retailer's summer promotions left off, EG America's fall deals ran Sept. 4 through Oct. 22 in which guests could purchase one breakfast sandwich and the choice of a 15-ounce Monster Java, 16-ounce Monster, 12-ounce Minute Maid, 28-ounce BODYARMOR or 20-ounce BODYARMO Flash I.V for $5.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 convenience stores and has 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

