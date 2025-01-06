EG America Introduces $3 Meal Deal

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — EG America's latest meal deal is for breakfast lovers.

Starting Jan. 8, the convenience store operator will introduce a $3 Meal Deal that includes a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on a croissant and a choice of any size coffee, hot or iced. To complement the deal, guests can add a hashbrown for $1.

According to EG America, the breakfast promotion gives guests an affordable and satisfying way to jumpstart their day without breaking the bank.

"We understand the importance of providing high-quality, delicious meals at an affordable price. Our $3 Meal Deal offers guests a quick and tasty breakfast option that doesn't compromise on flavor or convenience, all at an incredible price," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR. "Whether on the way to work, running errands or grabbing a quick breakfast to go, our $3 Meal Deal is designed to fit any busy lifestyle and wallet."