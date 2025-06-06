EG America Unwraps New EV Charging Station

According to a recent study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, businesses located within a mile of EV chargers experience a notable increase in customer traffic and spending. In addition, EV owners spend money on other goods and services while charging, and every dollar spent positively impacts the local and state economy, ADECA cited.

"Alabama's beaches draw millions of visitors each year, and it's inevitable that some of those visitors will be driving an EV," said Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley. "Those visitors may never come to Orange Beach, or they never come back, if efficient public charging isn’t available to them. Thanks to ADECA and partners like EG America, EV owners visiting Alabama's Gulf Coast will feel welcome."

Additionally, Experion Automative found the number of EVs on American roads increased to 4.1 million in 2024 — a jump from 2 million in 2022 and 1.3 million in 2021.

"Alabama's leaders understand that the number of EVs on the road is growing quickly, and that’s why we are working to add to the number of public chargers available throughout the state," said ADECA Energy Division Chief Jennifer Lee. "That's good for business."

Drive Electric Alabama is a statewide education platform dedicated to improving the state through the adoption of electric vehicles.

Headquartered in Westborough, EG America operates more than 1,500 retail locations across the United States under the Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill banners. EG America is owned by EG Group, a United Kingdom-based based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K., Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.