Future of Federal EV Charging Network Plan Up in the Air

"Effective immediately, no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new state plans are submitted and approved," wrote Emily Biondi, FHWA's associate administrator for planning, environment and realty.

The letter added that states will be able to receive reimbursements for existing obligations to design and build charging stations.

FHWA stated it plans to publish new draft guidance on the NEVI program this spring and will hold a comment period, after which it will issue new final guidance.

NATSO, which represents the nation's truck stops, travel centers and off-highway fuel retailers, applauded the move.

"The NEVI program has in many states helped catalyze existing gas stations and truck stops to install fast, state-of-the-art EV charging stations," stated David Fialkov, executive vice president of government affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. "In other states, NEVI has been implemented poorly, with chargers either still not built or, if they are, they're in places nobody wants to stop.

"We are encouraged that the Trump Administration is reevaluating rather than abandoning the NEVI Program and intend to work closely with the administration to share our experience and keep what's been working, while reconsidering clearly unproductive approaches," Fialkov continued.

Multiple states, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Rhode Island, Ohio and Nebraska, have put their NEVI programs on hold, according to analytics firm Paren, while others have reportedly sought clarification before making any changes.

However, the pause itself may run into trouble, as multiple experts told the news outlet that it is likely illegal. Andrew Rogers, deputy FHWA administrator during the Biden Administration, cited the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which prohibits presidents from canceling spending approved by Congress.

"I'm assuming the lawsuits from states will start soon, and this will go to court and Congress," predicted Loren McDonald, chief analyst at Paren.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has not issued comment on the letter.