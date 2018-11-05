Electric Vehicles Gaining Interest Among U.S. Drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — More electric vehicles could be on the road soon as U.S. drivers warm to the new technology.

According to a new AAA survey, 20 percent of Americans, or 50 million people, said they are likely to go electric for their next vehicle purchase. That number is up from 15 percent in 2017.

With lower-than-average ownership costs, increased driving ranges and the latest advanced safety features, electric vehicles could have a strong future, the group said.

"Today, electric vehicles have mainstream appeal," said Greg Brannon, AAA's director of Automotive Engineering. "While concern for the environment is still a major motivator, AAA found U.S. drivers are also attracted to the lower long-term costs and advanced technology features that many of these vehicles offer."