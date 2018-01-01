Enhanced Vista Elite Cooler Doors

Anthony enhanced its line of Vista Elite Cooler Doors to incorporate a wide variety of energy-efficient and state-of-the-art design improvements. Vista Elite are the only all-glass, energy-free cooler doors that offer panoramic visibility without door or glass heat, according to the company. The major design advancements to Vista Elite include a 10-percent improvement in clarity/light transmission for increased merchandise visibility; a fully tempered glass that has two to three times higher impact capability for improved durability; and double the thermal efficiency of the first-generation model. Vista Elite doors are also now available with an eight-week lead time for new and retrofit installations. They come in 24-inch, 30-inch and 36-inch door widths, with multiple lighting and shelving options. Custom doors are available upon request.