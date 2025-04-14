To celebrate National PB&J Day on April 2, The Hershey Co. unveiled Reese's PB&J Big Cups. Available at retailers nationwide, Reese's PB&J Big Cups come in classic flavor combinations Strawberry and Grape, and are wrapped in Hershey's signature chocolate and peanut butter for the ultimate twist on the iconic combo. Reese's PB&J Big Cups are available for a limited time in standard, king and snack size multipacks.