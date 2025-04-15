Inline Plastics' latest Essentials platter design features four compartments: two generously sized compartments and two standard sections, letting operators customize portions exactly how they want them. The platter holds 38 ounces of product while maintaining a sleek profile, with the perfect space ratio for optimal food options, according to the company. The four-compartment platter is made with 10% post-consumer recycled content with an exceptionally clear presentation. The secure lid keeps contents fresh and perfectly arranged during transport, while the platter's architecture allows for easy stacking.