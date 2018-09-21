Enmarket Adds Handy Dan's C-store to South Carolina Operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket is building up its presence in South Carolina.

Fresh on the heels of its acquisition of Joker Joe's Truck Stop in Hardeeville, S.C., the convenience store retailer purchased Handy Dan's in Ridgeland, S.C.

The new store is located at 8250 Main St. Enmarket took over operations on Sept. 20.

"Our southeastern footprint is expanding rapidly," said Brett Giesick, Enmarket's president. "With our recent acquisition of Joker Joe's and now Handy Dan's, we're thrilled to increase our presence along Interstate 95 in South Carolina."

Enmarket plans to remodel the station to feature both hot and cold grab-and-go freshly prepared foods, including Enmarket's signature biscuits, fresh doughnuts and pastries.

The store will have an expanded beverage area featuring bean-to-cup coffee, freshly brewed iced tea, expanded fountain offerings with chewy ice and Chillen' frozen beverages. A new cooler and beer cave will also be added.

Savannah-based Enmarket currently operates 123 convenience stores and 14 quick-service restaurants throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It recently doubled its presence in the region with the acquisition of 34 E-Z Shop convenience stores in the Palmetto State and 34 Clydes Markets in southeast Georgia.