Enmarket Appoints a New President

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Enmarket has named Matt Clements as the convenience store chain's new president following the departure of his predecessor Brett Giesick. In his new role, Clements will oversee Enmarket's operations, marketing, construction, real estate, accounting and fuel pricing.

"I could not be prouder of our selection of Matt Clements to succeed me as president of Enmarket," said Giesick. "Matt and I have worked closely over the past five years, and he has been a large part of our success at Enmarket. He possesses the experience, leadership, education, and other intangibles required to continue to drive success at Enmarket. Matt and I will work together on a transitional plan over the coming weeks."

The appointment comes shortly after the company announced that Giesick is stepping up as the first-ever chief operating officer at Colonial Group Inc., Enmarket's parent company. Giesick continued to serve as president of Enmarket as company leadership evaluated internal and external candidates to backfill his role at the retail division, as Convenience Store News reported.

Clements joined Enmarket as director of marketing in 2012 and became vice president of marketing in 2019. In that role, he oversaw all aspects of the company's marketing efforts, including inside sales, merchandising, category management, branding and advertising. Clements previously served as director of marketing for Waycross, Ga.-based Friendly Express Inc.

He also spent 11 years on the board of directors for the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores and currently serves on the advisory board for the Savannah Sports Council.

Clements is a native of St. Simons Island, Ga., and received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Georgia.

"Matt has been with Enmarket for almost 10 years and, until now, has served as vice president of marketing," said Christian Demere, CEO and president of Colonial Group Inc. "Matt has developed a wealth of industry knowledge in both marketing and operations over his career. And perhaps more importantly, Matt truly understands, embodies, and instills the cultural values of the company. I look forward to seeing Matt take on this new challenge and I'm confident in his ability to lead the great team at Enmarket."

The company reported it is currently evaluating internal and external candidates for Clements' vacated role of vice president of marketing.

"I am beyond humbled to be given the opportunity to serve Enmarket in this role and continue the legacy of Brett and previous company leaders," said Clements. "We have a competent, driven team in place that is eager to continue to grow and innovate the Enmarket brand."

Savannah-based Enmarket operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast-casual restaurants Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. In 2020, Convenience Store News and the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council named Enmarket the Foodservice Innovator to Watch.

Enmarket also recently cut the ribbon at its newest c-store inside the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University, which will also serve as a classroom for middle school students participating in the Junior Achievement programs JA Finance Park and JA BizTown.