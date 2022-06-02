Entry Period Opens for Convenience Store News' 2022 Best New Products Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 26th annual Best New Products Awards competition.

Products introduced to the market between April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2022 are eligible for entry in 47 different categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

A panel of consumers will judge the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.

Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 15.

Visit the official entry page for a complete list of rules and to nominate a product for this year's awards program.

Winners will be announced in September and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in Convenience Store News' October issue, and the right to use the 2022 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.

The 2021 Best New Products Awards competition honored 44 winners. Products recognized ranged from enhanced still waters, hard seltzers and indulgent sweet snacks to low-sugar, keto friendly and convenient grab-and-go foodservice items.