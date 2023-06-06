Entry Period Opens for Convenience Store News' 2023 Best New Products Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 27th annual Best New Products Awards competition.

Products introduced to the market between May 31, 2022 and June 1, 2023 are eligible for entry in 50 different categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

A panel of consumers will judge the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.

Each entry must include a completed entry form, three samples of the product, supporting documents, logos and product shots, and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 14.

Visit the official entry page for a complete list of rules and to nominate a product for this year's Best New Products Awards competition.

Winners will be announced in September and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in Convenience Store News' October issue, and the right to use the 2023 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.

The 2022 Best New Products Awards program honored 35 winners, with entries focusing more on comfort food and indulgence compared to previous years when entries emphasized attributes such as low sugar, low calorie and other better-for-you benefits.