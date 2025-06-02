Entry Period Opens for Convenience Store News’ 2025 Best New Products Awards

A panel of consumers will judge the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for edible items.

Each submission must include a completed entry form, three samples of the product, supporting documents, logos and product shots, and a $150 handling fee.

Click here for more details and to submit an entry.

The deadline to enter is July 11. Winners will be notified the week of August 11 and receive coverage both online and in the Convenience Store News October issue, as well as the right to use the 2025 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.

The 2024 Best New Products Awards program honored 45 winners, with many of the new items focused on providing value without sacrificing taste. Flavor was also trending, with hot honey, hot pepper/Cajun spices, caramel and peach being the top profiles.