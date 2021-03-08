Essentia Water Six-Pack

Essentia Water added a 500-milliliter/16.9-ounce six-pack to its premium water line, making it the first high-pH water in this pack size, according to the company. The multipack features the same recyclable PET-1 plastic bottles that are bisphenol and phthalate free, wrapped in eye-catching black and red casing. Essentia's premium iconized alkaline water boasts a clean, smooth taste and a pH of 9.5 or higher. Essentia added the six-pack in response to consumers making fewer trips away from home and increasing their purchases of multipacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.