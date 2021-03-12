Schulstad Bakery Solutions unveiled its new line of European Fully-Baked Danish Pastries at the recent 2021 NACS Show. The line offers authentic taste and quality without the need of an oven. The Danish pastries are available in three varieties: Maple Pecan Plait, Apple Crown, and Raspberry Crown. The iced pastries come in small trays, making them ideal for foodservice operators looking for more convenient ways to offer high-quality baked goods without extensive effort or labor, according to the company.