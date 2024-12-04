EVGo & GM Collaboration Surpasses 2,000 Public EV Charging Stations

LOS ANGELES — EVgo, one of the largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States, and its partner General Motors (GM) recently surpassed the milestone of 2,000 public fast-charging stalls opened through their ongoing metropolitan charging collaboration.

To date, the companies have opened fast-charging stalls at more than 390 locations in 45 metropolitan markets across 32 states through a joint effort to broaden access to public charging in amenity-rich locations, the companies said.

These include grocery stores, retail centers and city centers. EVgo and GM also seek to serve customers who cannot charge at home or at work, such as renters and those living in multifamily dwellings.

"EVgo's longstanding collaboration with GM has helped us bring public charging to communities in more than 30 states across the United States, and as we work to deploy our first flagship destinations next year, we are thrilled to celebrate today's milestone of reaching 2,000 fast-charging stalls built through this program," said EVgo President Dennis Kish. "Working with trusted automakers like GM has accelerated the buildout of our nationwide network, inspiring range confidence for today's EV drivers and the drivers we will welcome to the EVgo network in the years to come."

[Read more: Fuel Retailers Prepare Today for the Forecourt of the Future]