EVGo & GM Collaboration Surpasses 2,000 Public EV Charging Stations
The 2,000th stall opened by EVgo and GM is part of a newly opened station featuring five 350kW fast chargers capable of serving up to 10 vehicles simultaneously. Located off Interstate 215 near Murrieta, Calif., the station offers multiple nearby amenities to drivers, such as retail shopping, coffee shops and dining destinations. The California Energy Commission awarded funding to the site under its FAST program.
The companies expect to complete a total of 2,850 DC fast-charging stalls nationwide, including 400 public fast charging stalls at flagship destinations across major metropolitan markets. Together, EVgo and GM doubled their EV charging footprint in 2024.
"Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding fast charging infrastructure across the country," said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. "We look forward to continuing to offer premium charging experiences for years to come."
Los Angeles-based EVgo is one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, featuring more than 1,000 fast charging locations across 40 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering.