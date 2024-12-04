 Skip to main content

EVGo & GM Collaboration Surpasses 2,000 Public EV Charging Stations

The fast-charging stalls are located in 45 metropolitan markets across 32 states.
Angela Hanson
EVgo charging

LOS ANGELES — EVgo, one of the largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States, and its partner General Motors (GM) recently surpassed the milestone of 2,000 public fast-charging stalls opened through their ongoing metropolitan charging collaboration.

To date, the companies have opened fast-charging stalls at more than 390 locations in 45 metropolitan markets across 32 states through a joint effort to broaden access to public charging in amenity-rich locations, the companies said.

These include grocery stores, retail centers and city centers. EVgo and GM also seek to serve customers who cannot charge at home or at work, such as renters and those living in multifamily dwellings.

"EVgo's longstanding collaboration with GM has helped us bring public charging to communities in more than 30 states across the United States, and as we work to deploy our first flagship destinations next year, we are thrilled to celebrate today's milestone of reaching 2,000 fast-charging stalls built through this program," said EVgo President Dennis Kish. "Working with trusted automakers like GM has accelerated the buildout of our nationwide network, inspiring range confidence for today's EV drivers and the drivers we will welcome to the EVgo network in the years to come."

[Read more: Fuel Retailers Prepare Today for the Forecourt of the Future]

The 2,000th stall opened by EVgo and GM is part of a newly opened station featuring five 350kW fast chargers capable of serving up to 10 vehicles simultaneously. Located off Interstate 215 near Murrieta, Calif., the station offers multiple nearby amenities to drivers, such as retail shopping, coffee shops and dining destinations. The California Energy Commission awarded funding to the site under its FAST program.

The companies expect to complete a total of 2,850 DC fast-charging stalls nationwide, including 400 public fast charging stalls at flagship destinations across major metropolitan markets. Together, EVgo and GM doubled their EV charging footprint in 2024.

"Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding fast charging infrastructure across the country," said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. "We look forward to continuing to offer premium charging experiences for years to come."

Los Angeles-based EVgo is one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, featuring more than 1,000 fast charging locations across 40 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend, its white label service offering.

