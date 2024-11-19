 Skip to main content
Viewpoint
Playing the Long Game

Will electric vehicle chargers charge up c-store profits?
Don Longo

At last month's NACS Show in Las Vegas, I tried to scope out all I could about electric vehicle (EV) chargers and their impact on convenience stores.

When electric vehicles started gaining traction, the hype around EV chargers being the next big thing for convenience stores was hard to ignore. Industry forecasts predicted EVs would soon dominate the roads, and c-store retailers were urged to prepare.

However, here in 2024, the reality is more subdued — and the question is whether EV chargers will really deliver the profits convenience store retailers expect.

  • Adoption Lag: While EV sales are increasing, they haven't exploded as predicted. This slower growth presents a dilemma for c-stores, which thrive on high-volume, quick-turnover transactions. Investing in EV infrastructure now might not make sense if the customer base remains small in the short term. In addition, the adoption rate of EVs varies widely by geographic region, as Sioux Falls, S.D., is different from Los Angeles.
  • Logistical Challenges: Unlike fuel, which fills up in minutes, EV charging takes time — often 20 minutes or more — posing logistical challenges for store layouts. Many c-stores aren't set up for long-stay customers; they're designed for quick in-and-out visits. How does a store accommodate EV drivers who are there for extended periods? More importantly, do EV customers actually come into the store during their charging time? We don't know yet if these customers are making the same kind of profitable purchases that fuel customers do. This uncertainty leaves a big question mark around the true revenue potential of EV chargers.
  • Integration Issues: Another hurdle is the integration of EV chargers with the store's point-of-sale system and loyalty program. Right now, most EV chargers are separate from the store's operations. Customers pay for charging through third-party apps, meaning retailers miss out on capturing valuable customer data. Without this integration, it is difficult for c-store operators to track customer behavior or build loyalty programs around EV drivers. This creates a disconnect that could prevent c-stores from fully capitalizing on the opportunity.
  • The Opportunity Ahead: Despite the challenges, the c-store industry shouldn't give up on the idea of installing EV chargers. While profitability might not be immediate, EVs are undoubtedly part of the future, and chargers will be crucial to the nation's transportation grid. Convenience stores, with their accessible locations, are well-positioned to provide this service. However, success will depend on learning and adapting.

Now is the time for operators to experiment. Figure out what kinds of services and amenities will appeal to EV drivers during their longer visits. Work with technology partners to integrate EV payments with existing systems. The retailers that take the time to understand EV customer needs and prepare their infrastructure will be the ones to benefit when electric vehicles finally become mainstream.

EV chargers may not be a goldmine today, but the long-term payoff could be significant. The operators that act now, investing wisely and learning from early efforts, will be better prepared for the inevitable tipping point when EVs become the norm.

Blog Author

Don Longo

Don Longo is Editorial Director Emeritus of Convenience Store News. He joined the brand in 2005. With the highest recognition of any c-store industry media journalist, Don has given presentations to business groups throughout the U.S., Europe and South America, appeared as a guest on Fox Business News and National Public Radio, and is a highly sought source for major consumer and business news. Read More

