Playing the Long Game

At last month's NACS Show in Las Vegas, I tried to scope out all I could about electric vehicle (EV) chargers and their impact on convenience stores.

When electric vehicles started gaining traction, the hype around EV chargers being the next big thing for convenience stores was hard to ignore. Industry forecasts predicted EVs would soon dominate the roads, and c-store retailers were urged to prepare.

[Read more: Fuel Retailers Prepare Today for the Forecourt of the Future]

However, here in 2024, the reality is more subdued — and the question is whether EV chargers will really deliver the profits convenience store retailers expect.