Evo Hemp unveiled a new line of CBD-infused food products to complement its regular hemp food products and CBD tinctures and gel caps. Among the new offerings are Evo Hemp CBD Bars. These energy bars contain 15 milligrams of CBD, 12 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber per bar. They are available in three varieties: Cookie Dough, Mocha Chip and Brownie Chip. Other CBD-infused products in the portfolio include Evo Hemp Protein Plus CBD, Evo Hemp Oil Plus CBD, and Evo Hemp Hearts Plus CBD.