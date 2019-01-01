Press enter to search
Close search

Evo Hemp CBD Bars

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Evo Hemp CBD Bars

The energy bars contain 15 milligrams of CBD and 12 grams of protein.
Evo Hemp CBD Bars

Evo Hemp unveiled a new line of CBD-infused food products to complement its regular hemp food products and CBD tinctures and gel caps. Among the new offerings are Evo Hemp CBD Bars. These energy bars contain 15 milligrams of CBD, 12 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber per bar. They are available in three varieties: Cookie Dough, Mocha Chip and Brownie Chip. Other CBD-infused products in the portfolio include Evo Hemp Protein Plus CBD, Evo Hemp Oil Plus CBD, and Evo Hemp Hearts Plus CBD.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Sugar Bowl Bakery Dispenser Boxes

Sugar Bowl Bakery Dispenser Boxes

Gilbarco Veeder-Root logo

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Electric Vehicle Charging Payment Options