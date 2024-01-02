Bradley Corp. expands its suite of lavatory systems with the new Express TLX Series Four-Station Lavatory System. Featuring an extended multiuser design, this model provides a streamlined look and handwashing space for up to four users. The product is ADA compliant and cast-formed in resilient Terreon Solid Surface material, a nonporous material that helps prevent mold, mildew and bacteria accumulation. With an elongated, open trough design that is compact enough to save on wall space, the Express TLX Series Four-Station Lavatory System can be installed in either new builds or retrofit projects, and is available in a full palette of colors and fixture options.