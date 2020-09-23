ExtraMile Becomes Official Convenience Store of Los Angeles Football Club

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile convenience stores are now the official convenience store of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) through a multi-year partnership.

Highlights of the partnership include digital signage at Banc of California Stadium; in-game features; and co-branded content on LAFC's social media channels.

"We believe this is an exciting way to engage the LAFC fan base as we continue to build the ExtraMile brand in California," said ExtraMile President Paul Casadont. "Sponsoring LAFC is a great opportunity to support our franchisees and our brand, as well as reaffirming our commitment to consumers as we continue to expand the ExtraMile brand in our largest market, southern California."

LAFC is the newest Major League Soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. It is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans, according to the club.

Based in San Ramon, ExtraMile is a joint venture between Chevron USA Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. It operates more than 950 convenience stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and Utah.