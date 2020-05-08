ExxonMobil Adds 'Frequent Filler' Bonus to Its Loyalty Program

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is adding a Fequent Filler bonus to the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program.

Targeted at drivers who fill up their vehicles more often, eligible members will receive extra points that can be redeemed for savings on gasoline and convenience store items, with 100 points equaling $1 in savings.

Program members who fill up with 100 gallons or more in a calendar month will receive an extra point per gallon at the pump and two extra points per dollar spent on in-store purchases, applied automatically to their accounts. Customers only need to enter their Alt-ID (phone number) or use the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ mobile app to receive points.

The Frequent Filler bonus is stackable with Premium Status for a total of 7 cents per gallon on Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline and rewards offers from both tiers. It also stacks with bonus points for AARP members, allowing drivers with a linked account to receive five cents per gallon on every fuel purchase. ExxonMobil announced the AARP bonus in July, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The loyalty offering is available at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil locations nationwide.

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.