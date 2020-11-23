ExxonMobil Adds More Contactless Options at the Pump

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil rolled out Google Pay at its Exxon and Mobile gas stations.

The new payment option went live on Nov. 19. According to the company, the enhanced Google Pay experience builds on consumer's interest in contactless payment options and desire for quick and simple ways to pay.

The debut follows on heels of ExxonMobil's implementation of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and QR codes at the pump, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The new technology offers two ways for motorists to pay:

Customers can use the Google Pay app on iOS or Android devices to authorize payment and activate the pump, or they can scan the Google Pay QR code sticker at the pump with their phone's camera. Consumers can "tap and pay" with their smartphone on the Google sticker found on the fuel pump. For customers who have the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the technology opens the app to proceed with secure payment. For customers without the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the customer authorizes payment using Google Pay and selects the fuel grade on the pump to begin fueling.

ExxonMobil has already begun displaying the payment decals at the pump, and the payment option will be available at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States by the end of the year.