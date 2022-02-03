ExxonMobil Enhances Savings for Smart Card Members

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil partnered with Citi Bank to offer an enhanced credit card: Exxon Mobil Smart Card+.

The card, which launched on Feb. 1, offers instant savings at the pump with up to 12 cents per gallon in credit card savings at more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations. Specifically, Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ users will save 12 cents on every gallon of Synergy Supreme+ gasoline and 10 cents per gallon on other Synergy fuel grades.

Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ cardholders will also receive 5 percent back via statement credit on in-store purchases and car washes at Exxon and Mobil stations for the first $1,200 spent on non-fuel purchases per year.

Additionally, new cardholders can receive an extra 30 cents per gallon in savings as a statement credit for the first two months after the account's open date. With the extra savings, new Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ users can earn up to 42 cents in discounts per gallon during their first two months from account open date if filling up with premium gasoline.

As Convenience Store News reported one year ago, ExxonMobil launched a new program in which customers received an immediate 6-cent discount on every gallon of Synergy fuel when they use their ExxonMobil Smart Card. Exxon Mobil Smart Card+ replaces this program and current members of the ExxonMobil Smart Card program are being automatically upgraded to Exxon Mobil Smart Card+.

Current cardholders will receive additional information by mail, and no action is required to start receiving benefits.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.