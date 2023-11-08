ExxonMobil Expands Mobile App's Payment Options

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil is giving drivers simplified ways to pay both at the pump and inside the store with the completed the rollout of Direct Debit+ and the refreshed Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, now with Indoor Payment.

Exxon Mobil's Direct Debit+ ACH payment and its accompanying discount are now available to all Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app users in the app. Those using the Direct Debit+ payment selection will receive an instant savings of 10 cents per gallon, which is applied at the point-of-sale. The service applies to all Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Drivers will receive 10 cents off per gallon instead of Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points when using Direct Debit+. However, drivers can still redeem Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points that are already accrued when using Direct Debit+ as their payment method, the company noted.

Within the refreshed Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, which just launched, users will find an enhanced design and user experience with many new features, including Indoor Payment, which allows Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members to pay using the app inside the store and earn points toward savings on gas, snacks and more.

Additionally, users can earn extra points in different ways. Those who use the app during their birthday month now receive a 100-point Birthday Reward, and all users can earn bonus rewards through the Refer a Friend feature.

The updated Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app is available in the App or Google Play store. Users can enroll in Direct Debit+ by:

Downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and log in or register a new account;

Selecting Account, then scrolling down to Payment Method;

Selecting Add a new payment method, then Exxon Mobil Direct Debit+; and

Following the prompts to connect a checking account.

Users need to include their name, phone number, email address, zip code and banking credentials.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.