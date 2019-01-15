ExxonMobil Promoting New Rewards Program With Free Movie Giveaway

HOUSTON — With "awards season" in full swing, ExxonMobil's new rewards program is giving consumers the chance to act and get awarded.

From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, consumers who sign up for Exxon Mobil Rewards+ will receive a $15 Fandango movie code via email by filling up with Synergy Supreme premium gasoline four times within 30 days of registration.

A free movie is just the preview: Exxon Mobile Rewards+ members who enroll will also receive a one-time bonus of 100 points and earn 15 points per gallon when purchased within 30 days of signing up.

Everyday benefits offered with Exxon Mobile Rewards+ include: three points earned per gallon at the pump, and two points earned for every $1 spend on items like drinks, snacks and car washes. Points are unlimited and can be redeemed for savings on Synergy gasoline and convenience store items.

For more information, click here.

ExxonMobil launched Exxon Mobile Rewards+ in July 2018 to replace the previous Plenti program. According to the company, Exxon Mobil Rewards+ is unique due to its inclusion of c-store purchases, which further enhances customers' benefits and experiences beyond the offerings of competing programs, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Irving-based ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.