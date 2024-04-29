ExxonMobil Rolls Out Limited-Edition Fandom Fuel Kits

Starting approximately two weeks before each U.S. race, fans can secure one Fandom Fuel Kit for 333 Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points while supplies last. The Fandom Fuel Kits will be themed to each city, and one kit per Grand Prix will include a pair of driving gloves signed by either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez.​

"We know Oracle Red Bull Racing fans love to show off their fandom and celebrate our legendary drivers who make winning look so easy. So, this year, we're excited to reward fans with merchandise they'll be racing to wear at the track," said Troy Simms, consumer marketing director at ExxonMobil. "The same development team behind the fuel that powers Oracle Red Bull Racing is behind the Synergy fuel that is available at Exxon and Mobil stations, so stop by your local station to fuel up ahead of whatever adventures you have planned."

Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline keeps the engine three times cleaner for better gas mileage, according to the company.

The first set of Fandom Fuel Kits will go live on May 3 at 12 a.m. ET, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Fans can select the Fandom Fuel Kits by downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, where they can sign up and become members for free. Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty members can then accumulate points that can be redeemed toward the purchase of an exclusive kit. Kits are only available through redemption of 333 Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.