Exxon & Mobil Stations Add Car IQ to Payment Options

SAN FRANCISCO — Car IQ Inc. is expanding its merchant network to include Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the United States.

Fleet companies can now offer their drivers the convenience of fueling vehicles through Car IQ Pay, eliminating the need for physical credit cards. The partnership opens numerous additional Exxon and Mobil fueling sites, including diesel stations and convenience stores, to the Car IQ network.

To use Car IQ Pay, fleet customers can connect their vehicle directly to the pump without the requirement for a credit card, PIN number or vehicle odometer reading.

The platform streamlines reporting, eradicating time-consuming back-office reconciliation because it eliminates multiple expense reports from drivers, the company said.

"We are excited about the opportunity with Car IQ's unique service offering," said Scott M. Waite, commercial programs manager at ExxonMobil Fuels. "This game-changing technology mitigates risk with each transaction, reducing fraud, chargebacks and disputes and provides huge marketing opportunities.''

By authorizing merchants to accept payments directly from vehicles, Car IQ's fleet payment platform's secure transactions enable service providers to automatically initiate and complete payments for vehicle-related expenses including fueling, tolls and more. The streamlined payment solution also provides opportunities for merchants to embrace new, technology-forward marketing opportunities.

"Adding Exxon and Mobil stations to the Car IQ acceptance network is a significant addition. It provides vast coverage for our fleet partners," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of San Francisco-based Car IQ. "With Car IQ, fleet vehicles can connect directly to thousands of Exxon and Mobil fuel pumps nationwide and pay for fuel and other services with our technology. Each payment is completed without the hassles of a credit card, which is a major relief for fleet owners and managers."

Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies.