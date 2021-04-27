ExxonMobil Rolls Out New 'Synergy' Image to 10,000 Sites

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil branded sites are getting an upgrade.

More than 10,000 Exxon and Mobil sites have completed Synergy branding. As part of the rollout, fuel dispensers feature the iconic red Synergy wave, enhanced lighting and well-positioned frames for consumer messages.

The Synergy branding program debuted alongside ExxonMobil's proprietary Synergy Fuel Technology in 2016.

According to measurements by Ipsos, favorability for the Exxon and Mobil brands has grown 75 percent within key U.S. regions since the rollout of the Synergy image.

"We are proud to achieve this milestone and provide measurable value to our branded wholesalers. We are excited about the benefits the Synergy site image brings consumers and our business partners and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with their best fueling experience ever through continuing advancements," said Eric Carmichael, Americas retail fuels sales and marketing manager.

The company anticipates additional retail sites will continue to adopt the image through 2022.

Synergy Supreme+ — which debuted in 2019 and is designed to keep engines two times cleaner — will also boast the Synergy image.

Spring-based ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.