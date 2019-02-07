ExxonMobil Unveils Its Most Advanced Fuel Formula to Date

SPRING, Texas — ExxonMobil introduced Synergy Supreme+, the company's most advanced fuel formula to date, to more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.

The latest enhancement to ExxonMobil's suite of Synergy fuel products, Synergy Supreme+ features benefits of the original Synergy gasoline formulation with an additive package that includes two new ingredients:

A new friction modifier that reduces wear and tear on engines by 30 percent; and An enhanced detergent package that removes deposits left behind by gasoline that meets minimum government standards.

"With the new and improved Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline, we are excited to build upon more than 135 years of experience to remain at the forefront of innovation," said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager for ExxonMobil. "The new additives are specifically designed to work in today's turbocharged and gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, keeping engines two-times cleaner for better gas mileage and delivering improved engine protection."

The launch of Synergy Supreme+ will be supported with a marketing campaign. Entitled "Supremium," the campaign will come to life across multiple media touchpoints, including television, radio, online video, digital, social content and an array of social media influencers.

ExxonMobil also introduced Premium Status, a new tier within its Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program. Among some of the consumer benefits are exclusive offers and double points for all Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline purchases.

Based in Spring, ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company.