Fall Arrives Early at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — Though the dog days of August may still lie ahead, fall's favorite flavor arrived early to 7-Eleven Inc. with the rollout of pumpkin spice options on Aug. 1 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country.

Between now and Oct. 31, customers can get either a pumpkin coffee — with the option to self-enhance with a pumpkin spice or sweet and creamy sweetener — or a pumpkin spice latte sprinkled with seasonal spices.

"We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors, so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first pumpkin spice latte of the season."

The iconic brand is also bringing in additional fall favorites to pair with guests' beverage choices. Customers may also purchase a limited-time apple cider doughnut, an old-fashioned ring cake doughnut that is glazed and coated with an apple cider sauce, or enjoy a selection of other apple-flavored bakery items, such as an apple snack pie or apple danish, available for just $1 with 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards.

The chain plans to keep the fall flavors coming throughout August, with pumpkin muffins becoming available in stores later this month.

In the meantime, 7-Eleven is still offering options for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who want to hang onto summer for a little bit longer. For a limited time at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, loyalty program customers who purchase six Slurpees, Big Gulp fountain beverages or coffees will receive their seventh cup free through the store apps.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the2023 Convenience Store News Top 100. The company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.