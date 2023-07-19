7-Eleven Cooks Up Korean BBQ for the Summer

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. expanded its summer menu with Korean BBQ boneless wings. The brand-new item arrives in time for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29.

Korean BBQ boneless wings are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores for a limited time only.

When they order Korean BBQ boneless wings, customers can enjoy a culinary excursion with lightly breaded all-white-meat chicken that is coated generously with a savory and sweet soy, garlic and pepper glaze sauce, according to the retailer.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Calls for Submissions to 'Brands With Heart' Program]

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can get eight boneless pieces for just $3.

"Summer is all about adventure — and this includes adventure for your tastebuds," said Vareesha Shariff, senior director of hot food at 7-Eleven. "At 7-Eleven, we are always trying to expand our menu with unique flavors — and these new Korean BBQ wings are sure to take your taste buds on a summer vacation abroad."

7-Eleven previously brought the flavors of Korean BBQ to the roller grill with the limited-edition Korean BBQ Taquito.

Those who prefer traditional bone-in chicken wings at 7-Eleven can enjoy new BBQ wings featuring a smoky-sweet glaze, available at five for $5 for a limited time when purchased through 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Brings Limited-Time Flavors to Slurpee Lineup]

Customers can get their wings and other food, snacks and beverages, including Slurpee drinks, delivered to their homes via the 7NOW Deliver app, which offers real-time tracking and is available throughout the United States.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.