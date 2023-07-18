7-Eleven Calls for Submissions to 'Brands With Heart' Program

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. invites innovative and emerging brands to apply for its fifth annual Brands with Heart showcase.

The program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores throughout the country.

Applications are available at 7-Emerging.com and will stay live through the end of July.

"7-Eleven has a legacy of innovation — from to-go coffee to self-serve soda fountains — and Brands with Heart is just another example of how we're innovating to meet customers' needs," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7‑Eleven. "The Brands with Heart showcase allows us to scout for the best new products for our customers, while also giving smaller brands the chance to shine."

Up-and-coming brands can use the Brands with Heart program to make their case for why their product deserves a spot on the shelves of all 7-Eleven banners. The c-store operator is looking for items across all categories to meet the needs of its on-the-go customers, including snacks, beverages, alcoholic beverages and better-for-you products.

Emerging brands are encouraged to apply whether they are ready to hit the shelves or still in development, 7-Eleven said.

"We look forward to the Brands with Heart showcase every year — it's inspiring to see the innovation and creativity that's out there, and of course enjoy some tasty treats along the way," said Adam Franks, director of private and emerging brands at 7-Eleven. "We love helping these up-and-coming brands grow and thrive. In fact, Elite Donuts is an alum of the Brands with Heart program — which is sold in many of our stores today across the country."

Submissions will be reviewed throughout August. 7-Eleven will invite standout products to attend the Brands with Heart showcase, held Nov. 1-3 in its hometown of Irving, where they will present to company employees and meet with merchandising teams for coaching and mentoring. Following the showcase, select brands will be invited to take part in an in-store test at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.