Family Express Debuts Next-Gen Mobile App Experience

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Family Express Corp.'s next-generation mobile app sets a new standard for shopping and saving across the chain's 80-plus locations in Indiana, according to the convenience store retailer.

"It's never been easier to order a Friday night pizza, or save big on a favorite snack or your next fill-up with F.E. Perks," said Family Express President and CEO Gus Olympidis. "We've made considerable investments in a contemporary experience for our brand over the past few years, and we're thrilled to take the next step by introducing a personalized app experience that meets the needs of today's customers."

Powered by mobile app platform Rovertown, the new digital experience leverages API integrations, making it easy to order food-to-go through Olo's mobile ordering capabilities and using Stripe as the form of payment. Rovertown also integrated Stripe's frictionless Link technology to speed up the checkout process by autofilling customers' payment information.

Additionally, through integration with Mosaic, customers can activate a car wash through the new mobile app, and have the capability to choose from several subscription packages. These features are available to all Family Express customers, not just members of F.E. Perks.

"We're in the business of meeting and exceeding customer expectations," said Ryan Fasel, director of marketing, Family Express. "The standards for what mobile apps can and should do are constantly evolving, and it's important for us to stay ahead of those trends. Our new app platform, and the capabilities we've carefully selected, build a foundation that allows us to delight customers for years to come."

Family Express was recognized by Convenience Store News as its 2020 Technology Leader of the Year.

Headquartered in Valparaiso, Family Express is No. 76 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.