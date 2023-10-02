Family Express Unveils New Prototype Ahead of Significant Expansion

The prototype features a major focus on foodservice with a separate counter for traditional sales. A past Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards honoree, Family Express was named the Innovator to Watch in 2021.

The typical Family Express store offers indoor and outdoor seating, a state-of-the-art car wash utilizing the latest mobile wallet technology and a pet wash.

Family Express announced it is also embarking on the development of more than 20 new-to-industry c-stores that will be services by its central distribution facility in Valparaiso. The chain's financial status puts it in a good position to significantly expand its footprint, according to company leadership.

"Our company has been debt free for a number of years, even though our past CapEx has been uncharacteristically aggressive," Olympidis said. "We feel empowered by our lack of leverage and our liquidity, as our channel is navigating through an ever-increasing interest rate environment."

Valparaiso-based Family Express operates convenience stores throughout northwest and central Indiana. Family Express is No. 76 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.