FastLane Convenience Stores Rolls Out Car & Truck Wash Subscription Program

TRUESDALE, Mo. — Warrenton Oil Co., operator of the FastLane convenience store brand, launched a monthly subscription option for car and truck washing with the goal of delivering a frictionless and contactless solution for guests.

Customers can subscribe to the car wash subscription program through the existing FastLane mobile app and select from several subscription packages available at the company's 17 different car wash locations.

FastLane will also offer a subscription on its automatic truck wash, a first in the region, according to the company. The FastLane Truck Wash offers truckers, campers, fleets and more the convenience of an automatic wash for their vehicle that typically would not fit in a standard automatic car wash.

Car wash programs are revenue drivers for convenience stores and fueling stations, so making sure the process is convenient and cost-effective for customers can increase traffic and drive in-store sales, Warrenton Oil stated.

The project was designed and delivered by loyalty and digital marketing technology company Liquid Barcodes Inc., which specializes in the convenience and foodservice industries. Warrenton initially announced its partnership with Liquid Barcodes in November 2022.

"A subscription program for car and truck wash, coffee, and many beverages and food products are an excellent way for convenience and car wash retailers to build sustainable customer loyalty as well as develop a recurring revenue business model," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager for North America at Liquid Barcodes. "We are incredibly proud to deliver a technology solution that increases customer traffic, revenue and profitability of the car and truck wash program for FastLane Convenience Stores."

The FastLane Car and Truck Wash App launched late last month.

Fairfax, Va.-based Liquid Barcodes is a leading global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries.



Headquartered in Truesdale Warrenton Oil Co. operates 59 FastLane convenience stores throughout Missouri in addition to WOCO Transportation LLC, hotels, food service operations, and car and truck washes. Established in 1972, family-owned and -operated FastLane currently employs more than 1,000 staff members.