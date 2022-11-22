Warrenton Oil Launches Car Wash Subscription Program

WARRENTON, Mo. — Warrenton Oil Co. dba FastLane Convenience Stores is partnering with Liquid Barcodes to roll out a new app-based monthly car wash subscription program. Customers can subscribe to the program through the existing FastLane mobile app and choose from multiple car wash subscription packages, plus add-ons and one-time washes, for a contactless car wash experience.

The car wash subscription program is being developed by Liquid Barcodes with the goal of delivering a frictionless and contactless solution for customers, as well as building recurring revenue for the company.Warrenton operates 18 car washes at FastLane sites.

The Warrenton Oil car wash app is scheduled for launch during the first quarter of 2023.

Car wash programs serve as revenue drivers for c-stores and fueling stations around the globe, and making sure the process is convenient and cost-effective for customers increases traffic and drives in-store sales, according to Liquid Barcodes.

"Subscription programs for car wash, coffee and many beverages and food products are an excellent way for convenience and car wash retailers to build sustainable customer loyalty as well as develop a recurring revenue business model," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America, at Liquid Barcodes. "We are incredibly proud to deliver a technology solution that increases customer traffic, revenue and profitability of the car wash program for FastLane Convenience Stores."

In fall 2021, Warrenton Oil expanded its reach in Missouri through the acquisition of 18 Abel's Quik Shops, growing the company's presence in Audrain, Ralls, Monroe, and Pike counties, as Convenience Store News reported.

Established in 1972 in St. Charles, Mo., FastLane is a subsidiary of Warrenton, Mo.-based Warrenton Oil Co., which operates 55 c-stores throughout the state in addition to hotels, car and truck washes and WOCO Transportation LLC.FastLane c-stores feature modern amenities such as touchless restrooms, self-checkout, drive-thru ordering and the savings-loaded FastLane app.