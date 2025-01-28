FDA Proposes Changes to Food Package Labeling

"The science on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars is clear. Nearly everyone knows or cares for someone with a chronic disease that is due, in part, to the food we eat. It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab and go," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "Adding front-of-package nutrition labeling to most packaged foods would do that. We are fully committed to pulling all the levers available to the FDA to make nutrition information readily accessible as part of our efforts to promote public health."

The Science Behind FOP

The proposed Nutrition Info box is informed by a substantial body of research conducted by the FDA, including a scientific literature review, consumer focus groups and a peer-reviewed experimental study. In 2023, the FDA conducted an experimental study of nearly 10,000 U.S. adults to further explore consumer responses to three different types of FOP labels. The purpose of the experimental study was to identify which FOP schemes enabled participants to make quicker and more accurate assessments of the healthfulness of a product based on the levels of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars displayed. The experimental study showed that the black and white Nutrition Info scheme with the percent Daily Value performed best in helping consumers identify healthier food options.

"Food should be a vehicle for wellness, not a contributor of chronic disease," said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. "In addition to our goal of providing information to consumers, it's possible we'll see manufacturers reformulate products to be healthier in response to front-of-package nutrition labeling. Together, we hope the FDA's efforts, alongside those of our federal partners, will start stemming the tide of the chronic disease crisis in our country."

The proposed Nutrition Info box is part of the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The Nutrition Info box, the recently updated "healthy" claim, the FDA's work to develop a "healthy" symbol and the draft Phase II voluntary sodium reduction targets are key aspects of a government-wide approach to improving nutrition and reducing chronic diseases in the U.S. These efforts can help consumers more easily identify foods recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and may assist them in reducing their consumption of certain nutrients that can be found in foods that are commonly considered ultra-processed.

The proposed rule, if finalized, would require food manufacturers to add a Nutrition Info box to most packaged food products three years after the final rule's effective date for businesses with $10 million or more in annual food sales and four years after the final rule’s effective date for businesses with less than $10 million in annual food sales.

Comments on the proposed rule can be submitted electronically by May 16, 2025.