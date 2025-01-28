 Skip to main content

FDA Proposes Changes to Food Package Labeling

The proposed nutrition label provides information on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars content in a simple format.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
FDA_front-of-package label

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking a new step to provide nutrition information to consumers by proposing a required front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label for most packaged foods. 

The proposal plays a key role in the agency's nutrition priorities, which are part of a government-wide effort in combatting the nation's chronic disease crisis, the FDA said. If finalized, the proposal would give consumers readily visible information about a food's saturated fat, sodium and added sugars content — three nutrients directly linked with chronic diseases when consumed in excess.  

The proposed FOP nutrition label, also referred to as the "Nutrition Info box," provides information on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars content in a simple format showing whether the food has "Low," "Med" or "High" levels of these nutrients. It complements the FDA's iconic Nutrition Facts label, which gives consumers more detailed information about the nutrients in their food.  

[INSIDE THE CONSUMER MIND: Sustainability & Sustenance]

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer and diabetes, are the leading cause of disability and death in the United States. With 60% of Americans having at least one chronic disease, such diseases are also the leading drivers of the nation’s $4.5 trillion in annual health care costs. A large body of research indicates that a major contributor to this problem is excess consumption of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. There is a proliferation of foods in the food supply that are considered ultra processed, which often contain high levels of these nutrients.The Nutrition Info box is focused on providing accessible information to help consumers quickly and easily identify how foods can be part of a healthy diet, the agency noted.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"The science on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars is clear. Nearly everyone knows or cares for someone with a chronic disease that is due, in part, to the food we eat. It is time we make it easier for consumers to glance, grab and go," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "Adding front-of-package nutrition labeling to most packaged foods would do that. We are fully committed to pulling all the levers available to the FDA to make nutrition information readily accessible as part of our efforts to promote public health."

The Science Behind FOP

The proposed Nutrition Info box is informed by a substantial body of research conducted by the FDA, including a scientific literature review, consumer focus groups and a peer-reviewed experimental study. In 2023, the FDA conducted an experimental study of nearly 10,000 U.S. adults to further explore consumer responses to three different types of FOP labels. The purpose of the experimental study was to identify which FOP schemes enabled participants to make quicker and more accurate assessments of the healthfulness of a product based on the levels of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars displayed. The experimental study showed that the black and white Nutrition Info scheme with the percent Daily Value performed best in helping consumers identify healthier food options.  

"Food should be a vehicle for wellness, not a contributor of chronic disease," said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. "In addition to our goal of providing information to consumers, it's possible we'll see manufacturers reformulate products to be healthier in response to front-of-package nutrition labeling. Together, we hope the FDA's efforts, alongside those of our federal partners, will start stemming the tide of the chronic disease crisis in our country."

The proposed Nutrition Info box is part of the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The Nutrition Info box, the recently updated "healthy" claim, the FDA's work to develop a "healthy" symbol and the draft Phase II voluntary sodium reduction targets are key aspects of a government-wide approach to improving nutrition and reducing chronic diseases in the U.S. These efforts can help consumers more easily identify foods recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and may assist them in reducing their consumption of certain nutrients that can be found in foods that are commonly considered ultra-processed. 

The proposed rule, if finalized, would require food manufacturers to add a Nutrition Info box to most packaged food products three years after the final rule's effective date for businesses with $10 million or more in annual food sales and four years after the final rule’s effective date for businesses with less than $10 million in annual food sales.  

Comments on the proposed rule can be submitted electronically by May 16, 2025.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Seven & i Targets Growth Following Transitional Period

The retailer's expansion plans include four targets for growth in the North American convenience market.
Logos for Seven & i and 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Gives Big Gulp a Bold Refresh

Five new, non-traditional flavors are now part of the fountain lineup.
7-Eleven Big Gulps

Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings

Brands were evaluated on five key markers of a quality customer experience.
A store clerk checking out customers

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds