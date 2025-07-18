FDA Reverses Course on Marketing Orders for JUUL System

"While more than 2 million Americans have switched completely away from combustible tobacco using JUUL, we're focused on making the cigarette obsolete. And for us, that mission is non-negotiable: we're the only company in the U.S. market with a vapor MGO that doesn't also sell cigarettes," Juul Labs added.

The FDA's MGOs cover the on-market JUUL System, which is a closed, cartridge-based nicotine vapor product that utilizes proprietary heating technology to aerosolize and deliver nicotine without combustion. The JUUL System is comprised of the JUUL Device and JUULpods. JUULpods are pre-filled with a nicotine-containing e-liquid formulation, which varies by tobacco or menthol flavor and nicotine concentrations of 5% (59 milligrams/milliliter) and 3% (35 milligrams/milliliter).

"While today marks an important milestone for our company and our consumers, we're looking to what's next. Over the past decade, our product design team in Silicon Valley has been working on the next generation of JUUL products to provide adults who smoke with preferred alternatives to cigarettes," Juul Labs said. "Today's authorization of the JUUL System, including the market-leading tobacco-flavored vapor product in the U.S., enables us to submit applications with updates to the device and pod hardware with the goal of improving the user experience."

On June 23, 2022, the FDA initially issued its MDOs for all of Juul's products marketed in the U.S. at the time. The agency had determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that the marketing of the products met the public health standard required by law.

However, the following month, the agency administratively stayed the MDOs after determining that certain scientific issues warranted additional review, as Convenience Store News previously reported.