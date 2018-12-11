Press enter to search
By Febreze - 12/31/2018

Contact your P&G Rep or Acosta Contact to “Stock Up” now or to set-up new items!

Why Buy Febreze?

  • Automotive Air Care is a $6.7MM category in Convenience Stores*
  • Since launch, Febreze has led US Car segment to 4x growth & is the #1 $ Sales brand!
  • Febreze Vent Clips are different - feature OdorClear technology to eliminate odors, providing a light, fresh scent.
  • Patented dispensing unit ensures consistent scent release for up to 30 days.
 **MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2018-06-30

 

SET UP DIMENSIONS (W x D x H) 7 1/4" x 6 3/4" x 14 1/4"

 

FEBREZE 1 CT CAR VENT CLIP DISPLAY RACK #4100-3055

Free rack to display on or off shelf. Contact your P&G or Acosta sales rep.

Available while supplies last.

Febreze Car Vent Clip

Linen & Sky
Midnight Storm
Gain
Hawaiian Aloha
  • 70% of men are not buying the Car Freshener segment today.
  • Febreze is the #1 Brand among existing male shoppers in the Car freshener segment today.
  • Odor elimination is the #1 reason male shoppers purchase Car fresheners, making Febreze the perfect brand partner to capture new users within this demographic.
  • Com head-to-head vs. Little Tree Black Ice 3ct., P12M Air Care buyers were 3.7x more likely to purchase Febreze Old Spice
Febreze Car Vent Clip

Platinum Ice
Old Spice