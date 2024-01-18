Ferrara Discontinues Iconic Gum Brands

CHICAGO — Ferrara Candy Co. is halting production of two iconic chewing gum brands as it evaluates consumers' changing preferences.

The candy maker discontinued Fruit Stripe and Super Bubble. Ferrara quietly halted production the two lines of gums in 2022, and no longer produces any chewing gums, CBS News reported.

[Read more: Candy Companies Gear Up for Sweetest Day of the Year]

"We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns.