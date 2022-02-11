The makers of Hi-Chew, Morinaga America Inc., introduces a new brand in the better-for-you candy category, Fi-Being. Each serving of the hard candy offers 39 percent of the daily recommended dietary fiber intake, and provides 11 grams of dietary fiber, 4 grams of sugar and no sugar alcohol in each service. Fi-Being comes in Passionfruit and Elderberry flavors, and is offered in a 1.76-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29.