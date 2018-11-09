First-Ever Shell Select Convenience Store Debuts in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shell celebrated the grand opening of Shell Select, the first-ever Shell branded convenience store in the United States.

Shell Select provides a consumer-focused retail convenience store experience to customers featuring a broad range of high-quality, locally inspired, freshly prepared food and beverage offerings, all served in a relaxing and friendly environment, according to Shell.

"We are excited to offer a new and unique experience for our customers. Shell Select is different from traditional convenience stores in that it provides high quality, fresh, culinary-inspired food and beverage options for customers who are on the go, and it also provides the ability to get in and out at your own pace without being slowed and without feeling rushed," the company said.

The 2,221-square-foot c-store pilot is located in Louisville. The city was chosen for its vibrant local culture and for being known for its unique food and beverage offers.

Among Shell Select’s offers are:

Fuels and lubricants products and services, such as Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline;

Fresh breakfast, lunch and snack items, including chef-inspired Kentucky favorites for breakfast, like Country Sausage Biscuit, Bacon Sconewich and Country Ham Biscuit Duos; and

Specialty drinks, including smoothies, frozen creations and Good Folks fresh-brewed coffee.

To commemorate the store’s opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held and included: Shell Vice President of Retail Americas Sydney Kimball; Gyongyver Mensei-Bondar, head of Convenience Retail for Shell U.S.; and Louisville Forward Senior Economic Development Manager Christy Jarboe, who read a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer commemorating Sept. 5 as Shell Select Day in Louisville.

Throughout the day, consumers sampled the new chef-prepared food and beverage offerings, listened to live music and participated in giveaways. Then, in the afternoon, consumers got to meet and take pictures with Louisville native and former New York Knick Allan Houston.

Shell said it anticipates rolling out additional Shell Select locations throughout the U.S. in the coming years.

"We know that our customers have continuously evolving expectations, and we work hard to meet and exceed them. In the U.S., we are continuing to focus on perfecting our customer offering and services in the convenience stores, and will continue to do that with further concepts stores in the near future, to ensure we have gotten it right before we begin scaling more broadly," the company stated.