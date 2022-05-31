Five Finalists Named for Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Five convenience retail companies have been selected as finalists for the first-ever Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award. The grand winner will be revealed at this year’s TWIC Reception, to be hosted by Convenience Store News this fall in Las Vegas.

This new award in the nine-year-old TWIC program honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

The 2022 Winners Circle is comprised of:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K;

Casey’s General Stores Inc.;

RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.;

Rutter’s; and

Yesway Inc.

The winner of the inaugural TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award will be announced at the conclusion of this year’s TWIC Reception, being held Sunday, Oct. 2, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Since 2014, TWIC has been honoring female leaders from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in four different categories: Women of the Year, Senior-Level Leaders, Rising Stars and Mentors. To date, more than 400 women have been recognized for making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience retail industry at large.

CSNews recently announced its 2022 class of TWIC honorees, which will be the largest yet. The CSNews team in partnership with the 2022 TWIC Advisory Board selected 91 female leaders from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities as this year's honorees.

The Corporate Empowerment Award was added this year to recognize the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The grand winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise.

For a complete list of the 2022 TWIC award winners and information on attending or sponsoring the event, go to csnewstwic.com/2022.