Five Takeaways From CDA Marketplace 2024

Paul Reilly, a sales expert, speaker and writer, noted that if customers view something as a need, they will be more likely to focus on price. Value-added selling helps companies leverage their expertise, reputation, capability, longevity and other attributes for long-term benefit.

2. Fresh, Healthy & Simple Are On the Rise

Less is more. Suppliers are ready to help stores meet consumers where they are by offering snackable fresh items like Arctic Apples' packaged apple slices, which offer a fresh-cut taste and a multiweek shelf life. Product lines like Bob's Bars let people snack on the go and feature short, simple ingredients lists. C-stores will have more opportunities to cater to both health-minded consumers and spur-of-the-moment snackers.

3. Plant-Based is Still Growing

Similar to healthy snacks, plant-based prepared food items may be niche, but they're still on the menu. Companies like Conagra Brands are switching up c-store classics through products like the Gardein line of Chick'n Tenders. Retailers should conduct detailed market research so they know their market inside out and gauge whether meat alternatives are worth it.

4. Brand Extensions Are Getting Creative

Candy and snack brands that drive a majority of impulse purchases at c-stores are coming up with new ways for consumers to enjoy more of what they already like — with a twist. Mars Wrigley showcased a tinier version of a classic with Skittles Littles, while the Snickers brand has a new Snickers Pecan variety and a Snickers Hi-Protein Bar for those who want a functional version of their favorite candy bar.

5. Spicy is Still In

No change here — whether it's a Gen Z-driven preference or just a long-running trend, spicy flavors are still expected to sell well in numerous snack categories. This includes jerky, as brands roll out more meat snacks flavored with red pepper, chili and other seasonings that bring the heat.