Four Steps to Strengthen Commitment to D&I

Then, examine the leadership team: Who's getting promoted internally, and are there any patterns that indicate bias?

"A hard, close look at these data points should reveal the big picture of DEI in your organization. It'll provide a good starting point on your journey to recommitting to your goals," the DEI executive said.

2. Talk to Employees

Employees make and reflect a company culture, so their perspective is necessary if an organization want to keep propelling DEI goals forward. Question to ask: Does your workforce feel included and valued? Are people satisfied in their roles and with the organization?

McClendon recommended through engagement surveys, organization can learn employees' current inclusivity needs and whether they're meeting them, in addition to gauging the general understanding of DEI across the organization. For example, some misinformed employees may believe that if equitable opportunities are made available to others, it means less for them. Knowing what perspectives exist can help organizations clarify their goals and get everyone on the same page.

"The people leaders in your organization will be integral to this process. They must be intentional about pulling team members into vital conversations, giving them space to demonstrate their value and recognizing and celebrating them in meaningful ways. That's how you create belonging, which helps diverse workplaces flourish," McClendon said.

3. Double Down on Buy-in

Is everyone in the organization — from the C-suite to middle managers to frontline workers — aware of how diversity benefits the bottom line? Diverse workplaces are more successful and innovative, according to reports.

"They become places people want to be, which creates a virtuous cycle of attracting more and better talent. When you make these benefits clear, you're more likely to receive organization-wide support for your DEI commitments," McClendon wrote.

4. Reignite Education

There's no one-and-done training that will result in lasting changes to well-entrenched biases and societal norms. Calling it quits after a single training on unconscious bias isn't enough, she emphasized. DEI needs to be woven into the fabric of companies as they innovate. Individualize learning wherever possible, offer formal and informal venues to create safety and allow room for mistakes, McClendon advised.

"Considering that middle managers are crucial for ensuring a positive employee experience, they'll need tools to help them lead with humility and build psychological safety. Research shows that diverse and psychologically safe teams outperform teams that are simply diverse (account required). By ensuring all team members feel comfortable sharing their ideas, questions and concerns, managers can help foster a workplace where people from different groups can work together effectively," she said.

