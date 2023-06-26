Fourth of July Travelers Estimated to Hit Record Numbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 2.1 million people compared to 2022 and setting a new record for the holiday.

The organization expects that of those travelers, 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019.

[Read more: RaceTrac & Old Navy Team Up to Fuel Holiday Road Trips]

"We've never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50 percent higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand."

Part of the travel surge could be due to gas prices, which are well below what they were one year ago. Gas prices have remained steady the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24 percent over last year. While more travelers are turning to these modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019's total of 3.54 million, according to AAA.

Additionally, car rental shortages seen during the pandemic have improved. Inventory has been increasing steadily since last year, with newer models and electric vehicles added to fleets. AAA data shows rental prices are down slightly from last year.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, June 30, to be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday weekend, with average travel times up nearly 30 percent over normal. Major metros like Boston, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., are expected to see the worst traffic. INRIX recommends potential travelers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest congestion.

"With record-breaking travelers expected on the road this holiday weekend, drivers should prepare for above-average delays to their favorite destinations," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Using traffic apps, local DOT notifications and 511 services are key to minimizing holiday travel traffic frustrations this Independence Day."

[Read more: AAA Rolls Out Pilot Program to Meet Needs of Electric Vehicle Motorists]

Founded in 2004, INRIX provides data and analytics into how people move by leveraging data gathered from connected devices and vehicles.