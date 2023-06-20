RaceTrac & Old Navy Team Up to Fuel Holiday Road Trips

ATLANTA — As part of Independence Day celebrations, RaceTrac Inc. partnered with Old Navy to give away free gas to customers hitting the road ahead of July 4.

Starting June 26, Old Navy will fill the tanks of cars at five RaceTrac stores spanning five states. The event will begin in Orlando, Fla., last year's most popular destination for Independence Day travel, according to AAA. Then, on June 29, the giveaways will proceed into key markets adjacent to notable July 4 celebrations, including Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Tenn., and New Orleans.

The gas giveaways will start at 9 a.m. local time, with the exact locations revealed earlier that morning in partnership with local radio broadcasts. At each gas station, the first 250 cars will receive a $50 RaceTrac gift card when they pull up to the pumps, which can then be used toward filling up their tank and stocking up on snacks. Old Navy credit card holders will also receive an additional $50 gift card — bringing their total rewards to $100 — as a loyalty perk.

Old Navy will also promote the campaign via their Instagram and TikTok accounts, showcasing the selected RaceTrac locations, encouraging fans to share where they plan to travel this summer and giving customers another chance to win free fuel.

For those planning on some earlier travel in June, RaceTrac will still be offering its "3 For All" summertime discount for rewards members through July 4. To receive 3 cents off per gallon, guests can simply enter the promo code "3FORALL" in the RaceTrac Rewards app before paying for fuel. Further savings this summer may also be found by upgrading to a VIP Rewards membership or by signing up for a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit Card.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.