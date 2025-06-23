Fourth of July Week Travel Expected to Set Another Record

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourth of July travel is expected to break records this year.

AAA projects 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday period from Saturday, June 28, to Sunday, July 6. This year's domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

AAA's Independence Day forecast includes two weekends instead of one to better reflect the flow of holiday travelers.

"Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. "Following Memorial Day's record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends."

The association predicts 61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record. This Independence Day holiday period is expected to see an additional 1.3 million road travelers compared to 2024.