Fourth of July Week Travel Expected to Set Another Record
Top Independence Day Destinations
The top domestic holiday destinations are based on AAA booking data for the Independence Day travel period.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Seattle
- New York
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Honolulu
- Denver
- Miami
- Boston
- Atlanta
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 6, to be the busiest days on the road. Afternoon hours will be the most congested.
Although drivers are seeing some increases at the pump, summer gas prices are still the lowest they've been since 2021. This year, the price of crude oil has kept gas prices on the lower side. The Israel/Iran conflict has driven up the price of oil in recent days but not dramatically. Escalation and duration of the conflict are two factors to watch, AAA reported.
Weather is also a wild card. With the Atlantic hurricane season underway, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season. Storms along the Gulf Coast can affect oil refineries and disrupt fuel deliveries, leading to a temporary increase in gas prices.
Other Modes of Transportation
The number of people traveling by air is also projected to set a new record. AAA expects 5.84 million travelers will fly to their destinations, or 8% of all Independence Day travelers. This year's projection is a 1.4% increase over the previous record set last Independence Day week of 5.76 million air travelers.
According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their July 4 trips, a roundtrip domestic flight is averaging $810 — 4% more expensive than last year.
Travel by other modes is expected to grow by 7.4% over last year. AAA projects 4.78 million people will travel by bus, train or cruise. This year's number is just shy of the 2019 record of 4.79 million.
The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as the nine-day period from Saturday, June 28, to Sunday, July 6. Historically, this holiday period included only one weekend. The expanded travel window was instituted starting in 2024 with historical results calculated back to 2019 using the new nine-day period.
AAA delivers roadside assistance, helps travelers plan vacations and adventures, offers exclusive member discounts and benefits, and provides trusted financial and insurance services. It has more than 65 million members across North America, including nearly 58 million in the United States.