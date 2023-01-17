Foxtrot Collaborates on Exclusive Candy Offering

CHICAGO — Foxtrot tapped basketball all-star, investor and the convenience store retailer's No. 1 gummy fan, Zach LaVine, for the release of the exclusive Foxtrot X Zach LaVine Slam Dunk Gummy Mix.

Expertly curated by the Chicago Bull, the Foxtrot x Zach LaVine Slam Dunk Gummy Mix contains Strawberry Rolls, Gummy Sneakers, Mixed Skulls and Raspberry Puckers. It is available for purchase both in-store and online through the Foxtrot app beginning Jan. 17 while supplies last.

The gummy mix is unique to Foxtrot's 15 Chicago locations, which include:

West Loop at 1019 West Lake; Lincoln Park at 902 W Armitage Ave.; River North at 114 West Chicago; Wicker Park at 1722 West Division; Southport at 3334 North Southport Ave.; Hubbard at 401 North Wells St.; Old Town at 1562 North Wells St.; Streeterville at 535 North McClurg Court; Milwaukee & Damon at 1576 N Milwaukee Ave.; Gold Coast at 23 West Maple St.; East Lakeview at 2801 North Broadway; Fulton Market at 171 North Green; Tribune Tower at 435 North Michigan Ave.; Willis Tower at 236 South Franklin St.; and Wrigley at 3649 North Clark St.

"We're so excited to partner with Zach LaVine, one of our most loyal gummy customers. We've loved bringing his mix to life and can't wait for our customers to try them," said Michael LaVitola, CEO of Foxtrot.

Fans can receive a signed bag of the mix by becoming a member via the Foxtrot mobile app and ordering online for delivery.

"Foxtrot gummies are hands-down one of my favorite snacks in Chicago," LaVine commented. "I can't wait to share my own mix with fellow Foxtrot gummy lovers."

Chicago-based Foxtrot marries the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery. The company operates 24 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas, with plans to expand in both existing and new markets.