Foxtrot Enters Into New Partnership for Specialty Products

CHICAGO — Foxtrot, a next-generation corner store and café operator, tapped KeHe Distributors LLC as its primary distributor for natural, organic and specialty products.

Through the partnership, KeHe will distribute to Foxtrot's 28 convenience stores across Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin, Texas. It will also service the retailer's online business with shipping nationwide.

[Read more: What's In Store: Buc-ee's, Foxtrot & GetGo Café + Market]

"Partnering with KeHE is an exciting step for Foxtrot," said Mitch Madoff, head of supply chain for Foxtrot. "KeHE's robust mix of innovative brands and customer favorites is helping us to rapidly expand our business and change how consumers perceive convenience stores. We're now able to offer an amazing variety of highly curated healthy, innovative products that our customers love with the consistency and dependability of KeHe."

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer with its innovative product assortment, breakthrough design and digital shopping experience. The company offers a wide variety of products, including freshly crafted chef-prepared meals, premium groceries, handpicked wine and spirits, snacks and sweets, personal care products, and gifts. The company continues to grow its private label assortment while also maintaining strong partnerships with local brands.

The new partnership with Foxtrot expands KeHE's business in the convenience store channel. KeHE currently serves more than 30,000 retail locations through its network of more than 19 distribution centers. The distributor aims to continue its drive to provide more consumers with access to quality and better-for-you products.

"We are thrilled to be selected by Foxtrot as their primary distributor for natural, organic and specialty products," said Kristen Christopher, vice president of alternate channels at KeHE. "Foxtrot and KeHE share a commitment to providing consumers with curated assortment of innovative and high-quality products that also support diverse, local and sustainable businesses."

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHe Distributors is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.

Foxtrot is headquartered in Chicago.